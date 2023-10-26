Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Man arrested, accused of assaulting officers in downtown Fargo

Milford Netterville is charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, as well as preventing arrest.
Milford Netterville
Milford Netterville(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges, accused of assaulting officers and preventing arrest.

Court documents say over the weekend, officers went to the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo to find Milford Netterville.

Officers had dealt with him earlier in the evening and learned he had a warrant out for his arrest through the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

Documents say officers found him outside of the bar with a woman, and that he appeared intoxicated and agitated.

Police say he started yelling and refused orders when officers tried to arrest him.

Netterville is charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, as well as preventing arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster lays on the lap of Paul Love
Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions
30 year-old, Kyle Ochoa, of Fargo has been arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown...
UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo
SUN COUNTRY AIRPLANE
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird
40-year-old Justin Lee Stargel was booked into the Cass County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 11th for...
Fargo man arrested on child pornography charges
Hunting Accident
2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents

Latest News

Four arrested in Clearwater County after police chase
911 file graphic.
911 lines down in Polk County, MN
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather October 27
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash