Man arrested, accused of assaulting officers in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges, accused of assaulting officers and preventing arrest.

Court documents say over the weekend, officers went to the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo to find Milford Netterville.

Officers had dealt with him earlier in the evening and learned he had a warrant out for his arrest through the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

Documents say officers found him outside of the bar with a woman, and that he appeared intoxicated and agitated.

Police say he started yelling and refused orders when officers tried to arrest him.

Netterville is charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, as well as preventing arrest.

