Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza

FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Domino’s understands people might be feeling the pinch now that student loan repayments have resumed.

To help out, they are giving away $1 million worth of emergency pizza.

Each day, the chain is offering 4,200 codes for a free, medium two-topping pizza. This will continue until it reaches $1 million.

Codes must be redeemed by Dec. 10.

Customers can apply online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster lays on the lap of Paul Love
Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions
30 year-old, Kyle Ochoa, of Fargo has been arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown...
UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
SUN COUNTRY AIRPLANE
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird
File Photo: New Kwik Trip open in Chippewa Falls
Kwik Trip coming to Fargo

Latest News

Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station
Protesters wore black T-shirts saying “Jews say cease-fire now” and “Not in our name.” (CNN)
Protests for Israeli cease-fire fill in Grand Central station
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge