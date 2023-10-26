Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

First snowstorm of the season moves into North Dakota

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first snowstorm of the season has officially rolled into the state.

Snow hasn’t moved into the F-M metro yet but it’s expected later this evening and into tomorrow.

Other parts of the valley are looking very white including Devils Lake where they are expecting to see the brunt of the storm.

We have team coverage in Devils Lake bringing you the latest as the storm moves through the region.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster lays on the lap of Paul Love
Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions
30 year-old, Kyle Ochoa, of Fargo has been arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown...
UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo
SUN COUNTRY AIRPLANE
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird
40-year-old Justin Lee Stargel was booked into the Cass County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 11th for...
Fargo man arrested on child pornography charges
Hunting Accident
2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents

Latest News

Four arrested in Clearwater County after police chase
911 file graphic.
911 lines down in Polk County, MN
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather October 27
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash