First Alert Weather Days Thursday & Friday: Snowy, Slushy Travel for Parts of the Valley

Winter Storm Warning: Foster, Wells, Stutsman, Eddy, Nelson, Benson, Ramsey, Towner, Rolette, Western Walsh, Cavalier, & Pembina counties from 4pm Wednesday through 1pm Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory: Barnes, La Moure, Dickey, Griggs, Steele, Traill, Grand Forks, Eastern Walsh, Western Polk, Red lake, Pennington, Marshall, Kittson, & Roseau counties from 7am Thursday through 1pm Friday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A much colder Canadian air mass advances into the valley with a chance for rain and/or snow Thursday into Friday. Heavier snow will continue to fall in northeast ND within our viewing area, extending into western ND. This is an area that will see almost all snow with totals surpassing 6 inches. An area of particular interest is Grand Forks. Grand Forks sits very close to the snow/rain line that will establish itself across the region for the better part of Thursday. We expect 3″-6″ in Grand Forks by the time the system exits the region on Friday. Farther southeast, precipitation is more likely to start as rain, switching to snow in the early morning hours Friday. That would significantly lower snowfall amounts in those areas. Additionally, the ground is still quite warm and snow will melt. Some wind will also develop with gusts above 30 mph for a time during the event. What is more certain is a big cooldown with temperatures struggling to rise above freezing by the weekend. Morning lows early next week will only be in the teens.

THIS WEEKEND: Much colder behind the late-week system. Some flakes or flurries may be possible on Saturday as another system passes to our south. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday will be quite chilly in the teens and 20s! Afternoon temperatures for most of our region will peak in the 20s and low 30s - coldest where there is fresh snow on the ground.

NEXT WEEK: We are settling into the colder pattern. For the last couple days of October and the first few days of November, we are looking at morning temperatures in the teens to low 20s and highs only in the 30s. Trick-or-treating will be CHILLY (20s and low 30s), but at least it’s looking drier than the previous week! Some forecast model guidance is suggesting at least a hint of “temperature moderation” back into the 30s and low 40s. Still below average, but a little warmer than where we were.

