Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Paul Love’s journey to find a stable home for himself and his loyal canine companion, Monster, is a daily battle. As winter approaches, Love faces a housing crisis with housing waiting lists stretching from six to eight months.

“I don’t want to turn back to drugs and alcohol, I don’t have anyone. I have her.” Love said.

While many shelters and temporary housing providers are able to accommodate Paul, many are unable to accommodate Monster, Paul’s emotional support animal.

Rob Swiers, the Director of the New Life Center in Fargo, acknowledged the complexity of the situation surrounding emotional support animals.

“It’s challenging for people who have emotional support animals, no doubt. There’s not as many options for people who have emotional support animals compared to service animals,” Swiers said.

Temporary housing shelters often impose requirements for accepting animals, and Monster falls short in meeting these criteria.

In most cases, shelters demand that animals be registered through the city, possess up-to-date documentation on vaccines, and provide written proof of training as a service animal.

“Simply because of the volume of individuals that we have, and the tight quarters that we’ve got, we have accommodations for service animals but not emotional support animals,” Swiers said.

Paul Love remains determined not to give up on his quest for a stable home, not only for himself but also for Monster.

“I’m homeless, and she doesn’t deserve that.” Love said.

As winter approaches, Love says he’s not the only one in a position such as this.

“I’m not the only one with a support animal,” Love said. “I can’t separate from her, she’s all I have.”

