Fargo man arrested on child pornography charges

Justin Stargel is due in court on Nov. 22.
By Zoë Jones and Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Justin Lee Stargel, 40, was booked in Cass County Wednesday, Oct. 11 for two felony charges of possession of certain prohibited materials.

According to court documents, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received cyber tips from February 2023 to June 2023.

The cyber tips indicated that someone was in possession of child sexual abuse material within their Synchronoss Cloud account. Synchronoss is the cloud storage company used by Verizon Wireless.

Upon investigation, court documents say officials found videos of a man participating in sexual acts with a young boy, approximately 8-10 years old. They also found nude videos and photos of young girls between the ages of 13 and 15.

Officials found the account was tied to Stargel’s phone number. A search warrant was then issued for his account, which turned up 13 more files of child sexual abuse material.

The files included videos of minors performing sex acts, including children between the ages of 2-3-years-old.

A search warrant was served at Stargel’s home in Fargo on Oct. 11. He was taken into custody and did not provide a statement regarding the case.

Stargel has a preliminary hearing and/or arraignment at 9:00 a.m on November 22, and a felony dispositional conference at 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 28.

