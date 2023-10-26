F-M area preparing for first snowfall of the season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While the Fargo-Moorhead area is not expecting to see a ton of snow over the next few days, city officials are still preparing for the snowfall that is expected.

Ben Dow, Director of Operation at Public Works, said that last year, the department was short about eight staff members, but this year, they’re fully staffed which helps them fulfill duties more efficiently.

“We’re a 24-hour, 7-day a week operation if need be,” Dow said.

Although it doesn’t look like they’ll need to be fully on call quite yet, they’re ready to take on the winter season. In fact, they’ve been ensuring they’re ready to go for months.

“You know, the equipment starts getting ready at the end of last winter,” Dow said. “We start going through things and spend all summer getting it ready. So we’re just finalizing some of that stuff, putting some plows on and it’s really about preparing our staff.”

They’re not the only ones ready for the busy season. Local business, All Terrain, is also making the switch for the weather.

Matt Langemo, Co-Owner of All Terrain, said that they’re wrapping up their fall operations and making the switches needed for their winter equipment.

“We’re as ready as we need to be right now, we’ll get more ready as the snow starts to fall,” Langermo said.

Regardless of if it’s for the city or a local business, all officials have advice as the city heads into the winter season. Dow said to remember that their machines need room to work.

“You know our conditions can change fast, and they’re gonna change fast over the next couple days, so prepare yourselves,” Dow said. “Slow down, stay off your phones, and then give our people some room. That’s the biggest thing, it is not easy to run this big equipment in tight spaces so give them some room.”

Langemo said that he hopes homeowners remember that it’s a difficult season for all, and to be kind to contractors.

“If people can have some patience and set some realistic expectations for themselves with ‘our contractor is coming, they’ll be here when they can,’ that would be my recommendation,” Langemo said. “We’re all going through this together so try an be kind.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.