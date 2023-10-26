City Commissioners uphold fine issued to District 64 nightclub

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The District 64 nightclub at 64 Broadway N. was fined $500 in September by the Liquor Control Board, after officials said there were two instances of underage people drinking in the establishment.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25th, the Fargo City Commission voted unanimously to uphold the fine.

The owners of the nightclub, ‘Big Reeno’ Ilogu and Chukwuemeka ‘Chuck’ Ilogu, said they have “gone above and beyond” trying to work with police in clamping down on minors entering the establishment. And Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said that the pair have been good to work with, but he believes they’re still responsible for minors getting in.

Reeno Ilogu told the commission that they do everything they can to secure their business.

“We have the most security of any bar in town,” Ilogu said. “We’re equipped at this point with more than 30 cameras, actually 36 cameras. My security at the door have body cams, and we have scanners at this point.”

He even dropped a bag full of fake IDs that they had collected through their security to prove their point that they’re clamping down on the problem.

The owners of the bar also said that they always saw officers outside of their building, which caused rumors to spread about their establishment.

The city commissioners spoke about what would need to be done to require high quality scanners in every bar. Discussions were also had about possibly increasing penalties for minors who break the law, and for police to report data on walk-throughs on bar inspections.

Chief Zibolski responded by saying they do keep records of the walk throughs and why they focus a little more on the downtown area.

“We do walk throughs in many establishments, obviously we have a high focus downtown, especially on the weekends, that’s where a lot of these [infractions] happen.”

The investigation started back in February as police received tips, which then led to visits to the bar, where they occasionally found minors, most getting in with fake IDs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.