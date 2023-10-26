Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Cass County Emergency Manager receives achievement award

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Emergency Manager Jim Prochniak was recently presented an Achievement Award from the North Dakota Emergency Management Association.

Over the past year, Prochniak has coordinated several significant activities that have provided the necessary measures to help keep our community safe; this includes developing a countywide continuity of operations plan, organizing cyber security exercises for county employees, and coordinating active shooter and active threat training with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He also played a major role in the response to potential flooding last spring by organizing sandbag and volunteer operations and working with local partners in incident command operations.

“Let me start by saying, you certainly kept this nomination a secret. I had no clue,” explained Prochniak upon receiving the award. “More importantly, thank you. Regardless of position or role someone holds, it is always rewarding to be recognized for their efforts. It is even more special when the acknowledgement comes from a group of leaders I hold in high regard.”

The State Emergency Manager Association says Prochniak’s history of providing public safety and emergency services in North Dakota is significant. Before joining Cass County in 2015, he had a distinguished career with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, culminating in his service as Superintendent from 2009 to 2014.

In the role of Cass County Emergency Management Director, Prochniak has continued his focus on public service and emergency management at a very high level.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster lays on the lap of Paul Love
Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions
30 year-old, Kyle Ochoa, of Fargo has been arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown...
UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo
SUN COUNTRY AIRPLANE
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird
40-year-old Justin Lee Stargel was booked into the Cass County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 11th for...
Fargo man arrested on child pornography charges
Hunting Accident
2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents

Latest News

Four arrested in Clearwater County after police chase
911 file graphic.
911 lines down in Polk County, MN
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather October 27
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash