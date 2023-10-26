Cass County Emergency Manager receives achievement award

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Emergency Manager Jim Prochniak was recently presented an Achievement Award from the North Dakota Emergency Management Association.

Over the past year, Prochniak has coordinated several significant activities that have provided the necessary measures to help keep our community safe; this includes developing a countywide continuity of operations plan, organizing cyber security exercises for county employees, and coordinating active shooter and active threat training with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. He also played a major role in the response to potential flooding last spring by organizing sandbag and volunteer operations and working with local partners in incident command operations.

“Let me start by saying, you certainly kept this nomination a secret. I had no clue,” explained Prochniak upon receiving the award. “More importantly, thank you. Regardless of position or role someone holds, it is always rewarding to be recognized for their efforts. It is even more special when the acknowledgement comes from a group of leaders I hold in high regard.”

The State Emergency Manager Association says Prochniak’s history of providing public safety and emergency services in North Dakota is significant. Before joining Cass County in 2015, he had a distinguished career with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, culminating in his service as Superintendent from 2009 to 2014.

In the role of Cass County Emergency Management Director, Prochniak has continued his focus on public service and emergency management at a very high level.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.