STERLING, N.D. (KFYR) - A car-carrier semi caught on fire Thursday on I-94 near Sterling.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says at 12:30 p.m. the semi was driving from Fargo to Bismarck when the driver heard a loud noise from the engine.

As the driver pulled over, the hood was engulfed in flames.

Bismarck Rural Fire was dispatched to the scene.

Three of the nine vehicles on the semi were destroyed along with the truck.

There were no injuries.

Car-carrier semi fire on I-94 (North Dakota Highway Patrol)

