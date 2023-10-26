Cooking with Cash Wa
2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT
MINNESOTA (AP) - Two Minnesota men have been injured in separate hunting accidents when they were accidentally shot by young, inexperienced hunters during the state’s youth firearms deer season. Both men survived but had to be hospitalized.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said a 45-year-old man was in a deer stand with his 13-year-old daughter Sunday morning. After shooting a deer, the girl accidentally fired a second round that struck her father in the leg. Another relative applied a makeshift tourniquet until deputies arrived.

Also Sunday, a 50-year-old Bemidji man was struck in the buttocks when the 10-year-old hunter the man was supervising accidentally pulled the trigger while attempting to unload, authorities said. The man was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Minnesota’s youth deer season was open from Oct. 19-22. The four-day season is for children 10 to 17 years old, though ages 10 to 13 must be accompanied by a guardian who is not hunting.

