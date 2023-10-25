Vic’s Bar and Grill finds new home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead Center Mall favorite has found a new home.

Vic’s Bar and Grill announced today on social media that they will begin the moving process into the old Chumley’s location on November 1, 2023.

The post stated that the new location will undergo kitchen renovations, painting, signage changes and an entire moving operation starting in November.

The owners also asked for patience and thanked the community for their continued support as they make this new transition.

