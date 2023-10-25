Cooking with Cash Wa
Ruptured sewer line causes Sanford Broadway Urgent Care to close for the rest of the week

Patients are asked to go to Sanford South University Urgent Care for the time being.
Sanford Broadway Urgent Care
Sanford Broadway Urgent Care(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Broadway Urgent Care will be closed for the remainder of the week due to a ruptured sewer line.

The urgent care is located at 720 4th St. N. Officials say it was caused by an outside contractor conducting scheduled work for the City of Fargo.

Patients are asked to go to Sanford South University Urgent Care at 1720 University Dr. S. for any medical needs during this closure.

