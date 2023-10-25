Cooking with Cash Wa
Ranchers prepare cattle for snow

Cattle in a pasture
Cattle in a pasture(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - With recent rainfall and snow either predicted or already falling, ranchers are busy preparing.

That means, with the snow coming down, many ranchers are keeping a closer eye on their cattle to make sure they are okay. But the conditions can make it hard to check on them.

“Come back every now and then and make sure they are not breaking out, make sure they have enough food. If it gets to be six inches or more of snow, like they say we can possibly get, we will bring out more food for them, but that’s fine because we do have that here. You do also have to get your tractors ready. So you have to put in your fuel additive,” said Jen Meyer, farmer.

The cold also impacts all of their equipment, including tractors and generators. She says it’s very stressful just to wait around for the snow to pass. She says they have feed in a lot of places but it will be a lot of work to bring it to the cattle because they are also busy harvesting their crops.

Jen Meyer and her husband hope to move them to their feed lots by November 1.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

