Moderators chosen for Nov. 8 NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate

Moderators chosen for Nov. 8 NBC News Republican Presidential Primary debate
Moderators chosen for Nov. 8 NBC News Republican Presidential Primary debate(NBC)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT
MIAMI, Fla. (KMOT) – NBC News has chosen its moderators for next month’s Republican Presidential Primary debate in Miami.

NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor Lester Holt and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker will be joined by Hugh Hewitt, host of The Hugh Hewitt Show on Salem Radio Network.

The debate is Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. CT at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, has reached the debate’s 70,000 donor threshold but still has work to do to reach the polling requirements for the third debate.

Burgum has reached the four percent polling requirement in one early-primary state poll, but would still need to hit that mark in another state poll as well as at least one national poll.

Other candidates who have qualified include Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie, as well as former President Donald Trump, who has already said he would not attend.

So far, Burgum has managed to qualify for the first two debates in Milwaukee and Simi Valley.

