Man charged in alleged assault of woman in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is in the Cass County Jail and facing several felony charges, accused of assaulting a woman and causing serious injuries.

Fargo Police were called to an apartment building at 3520 42nd Street South on October 20 for a report of a woman bleeding from the head who needed help. Property management said one of the tenants reported a woman with a bloody face who was screaming for help and pounding on a door.

The officer responding to the area located a woman who had ‘very visible head injuries.’ According to court documents, the woman told the officer that her injuries were from a bike accident, but later admitted that she was staying with Richard Corbett and said he caused the injuries.

The victim said Corbett hit her with a green portable propane tank. She said he was aiming for her head, but she put up her hands in self defense. The officer noted significant bruising and swelling on the victim’s hand, saying it may have been broken.

According to court documents, the victim said Corbett likes to torture her. She adds that he will choke her in many different ways ‘because he likes to see her in pain.’

The responding officer also said the woman appeared to have a broken nose. The victim says Corbett ‘uppercut’ her nose with his fist, court documents state. Other allegations against Corbett include spraying mace on the woman’s face and eyes, chasing her with and axe, and threatening to kill her.

The officer brought the victim to the hospital to be assessed and treated for injuries, and to speak with a domestic violence prevention advocate.

Officers returned to the apartment complex and located Richard Corbett in a garage, but say he ran from the scene. Officers chased Corbett and say he was brought to the ground, screaming, kicking and flailing as they tried to place him into handcuffs. He was eventually arrested, taken to the hospital, and then released to the Cass County Jail.

A search of Corbett revealed multiple credit cards that did not contain his name; at least one of which had been reported stolen. Officers also located a small axe similar to the one described by the victim, two needles, a pipe, and a small baggie with suspected meth residue.

Corbett is charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, domestic assault, preventing arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

