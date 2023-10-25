FPD asking for publics help identifying hit-and-run suspect

Cooking with Cash Wa
FPD asking public to help identify hit-and-run suspect
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run.

Police say the crash occurred on Saturday, October 21, at 820 10th St. S. and led to a garage and apartment fire in South Fargo.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual pictured is encouraged to contact the FPD Criminal Investigations Division at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

