UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in downtown Fargo.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to the 10 block of 7th St. N.

Officers found a 28-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in an apartment and rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Court documents say the woman was shot six times - twice in the right shoulder, twice in her left thigh and twice in her right leg.

30-year-old Kyle Ochoa of Fargo was then arrested in connection to the shooting. Court documents indicate the two knew each other.

Officers found Ochoa outside the federal building on 1st Ave. N. and arrested him without a fight.

Court documents say he did not have the firearm used in the incident, but told officers where it was. Officers found the firearm in the 50 block of 7th St. N. under a vehicle.

Ochoa is now in jail, charged with attempted murder.

Authorities say at this time there is no reported threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.