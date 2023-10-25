Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

UPDATE: Court documents say woman was shot 6 times in downtown Fargo

By Jordan Schroeer and Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in downtown Fargo.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to the 10 block of 7th St. N.

Officers found a 28-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in an apartment and rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Court documents say the woman was shot six times - twice in the right shoulder, twice in her left thigh and twice in her right leg.

30-year-old Kyle Ochoa of Fargo was then arrested in connection to the shooting. Court documents indicate the two knew each other.

Officers found Ochoa outside the federal building on 1st Ave. N. and arrested him without a fight.

Court documents say he did not have the firearm used in the incident, but told officers where it was. Officers found the firearm in the 50 block of 7th St. N. under a vehicle.

Ochoa is now in jail, charged with attempted murder.

Authorities say at this time there is no reported threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monster lays on the lap of Paul Love
Fargo man and canine search for shelter amidst tight animal restrictions
SUN COUNTRY AIRPLANE
Plane leaving Fargo airport makes emergency landing after hitting a bird
40-year-old Justin Lee Stargel was booked into the Cass County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 11th for...
Fargo man arrested on child pornography charges
Hunting Accident
2 Minnesota men accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters in separate incidents

Latest News

911 file graphic.
911 lines down in Polk County, MN
This will be Nick Swardson's sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson cancels show at Shooting Star Casino
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather October 27
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Gas station pump damaged in fiery crash
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Ralph Engelstad Arena hosting toy and clothing drive before puck drop