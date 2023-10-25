Cooking With Cash-Wa - Braised Red Cabbage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Braised Red Cabbage Yield: ½ gallon, 12-16 servings.

4 oz bacon, cut into ½” pieces 2 oz butter

1 large red onion, sliced thin

2 each granny smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced

2 pounds red cabbage (1 large or 2 smaller heads)

2 tbsp. sugar

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups apple cider

1 tbsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Peel excess leaves from the cabbage and quarter. Remove the core and thinly slice the cabbage. Set aside.

Combine the butter and bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the red onion and cook until the onion is soft and most of the fat from the bacon has rendered. Avoid browning or crisping the bacon.

Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Stir to distribute ingredients. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook covered for 30 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to cook until most of the liquid has dissipated. Leaving it a little “sloppy”. Taste and adjust seasonings.

