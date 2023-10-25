Community mourns passing of longtime, local football coach

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Many have taken to social media, mourning the loss of longtime, local football coach Jason Thielges.

Moorhead Public Schools District says Thielges joined the district last year as a Work Based Learning and Business Teacher at the Moorhead High School Career Academy.

He was also a member of the Spud Football and Track coaching staff. Administration was notified of his death on Monday evening.

Before he came to the Moorhead district, Thielges was the head coach at Davies High School for a decade, from 2009-2019.

School officials with the Moorhead district say, he will be greatly missed and their condolences are with his family.

A grief team and counselors are available at MHS & the Career Academy for staff & students. Officials also say the Employee Assistance Program resources are available for school staff.

