Bremer Bank & United Way pack hundreds of Welcome Home kits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the fourth year in a row, Bremer Bank has teamed up with United Way for their Home For Good initiative.

This initiative provides kits to people transitioning from homelessness to stable housing, including those experiencing economic and racial disparities. This fall, they are packing 700 kits for families and individuals across the upper Midwest.

Each kit contains dining and kitchen utensils, dishwashing and home cleaning materials, personal hygiene items, and bedroom essentials.

Today, October 25, bank employees volunteered their time packing these boxes, making sure everyone gets what they need.

“It’s our community. We know that it can’t thrive if individuals don’t have a comfortable, stable home,” says Julie Whitney, president of Bremer’s Fargo-Moorhead market.

On any given night, more than 1,000 people living in Cass and Clay counties experience homelessness, including around 200 children. Ashley Littlewolf, SENDCAA Family and Career Coach, comments on the importance these boxes have, “These might be semi-medium boxes, but they have a huge impact on the families that we get to serve.”

They send the boxes off to local non-profit partners across the region and given to those in need. Leaders with United Way are grateful for Bremer’s partnership and their ongoing support of the community.

Employees even wrote handwritten notes and put them in the boxes, welcoming these families to both their new homes and new lives.

“These kits that Bremer has so generously packed will help provide families and children with a home that really feels like a home,” says United Way’s Taylor Syvertson.

To further help, you can donate or volunteer with United Way with this link.

