Bomb threat at ND State Hospital

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The scene has been cleared at the ND State Hospital (NDSH) after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m. Local law enforcement conducted searches and no suspicious items were located.

Through the ground search and additional investigation, it was determined the bomb threat was not credible.

As of 11:30 a.m., restrictions on access to the NDSH were lifted. The Jamestown Police Department, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and ND Highway Patrol (NDHP) initially responded to the threat and coordinated on scene with NDSH staff and administration. The Jamestown Fire Department also responded, and Ringdahl Ambulance Service was placed on stand-by.

Access to the NDSH grounds was restricted by law enforcement. NDSH staff and law enforcement conducted searches on the grounds of the NDSH. A Stutsman County drone team was utilized as well. The safety and security of NDSH patients and staff were at the forefront for all first responder agencies and NDSH administrative staff during our coordinated response. The care of the patients was not compromised.

The NDHP will continue to investigate this threat

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.