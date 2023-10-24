Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

UPDATE: Man accused in DUI crash with West Fargo teen pleads not guilty

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of hitting a teen on a motorcycle back in September is pleading not guilty to a Criminal Vehicular Homicide charge.

Fargo Police first arrested Manon Bol Yor for DUI and Criminal Vehicular Injury on September 1, but say he was released from jail on September 2 for medical reasons.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bol Yor on October 23. Officials tell Valley News Live he was arrested on October 25 and is back in the Cass County Jail. He is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, September 1, at 45th Street and 5th Avenue South. Police say a motorcycle heading north on 45th Street collided with an SUV that was turning to go north.

Family friends tell Valley News Live the boy on the motorcycle, 17-year-old Kolby Hunsicker, was seriously hurt. According to a fundraising page set up for Hunsicker, he ended up losing his foot and part of his right leg.

“Thankfully Kolby was wearing a helmet, but it didn’t prevent him from losing one of his legs. As he battles phantom pain and prepares for a prosthetic, the family continues to maintain a positive outlook, yet the mounting expenses are creating tremendous stress.”

A benefit is being held on Saturday, October 28, at the West Fargo VFW. Lend-A-Hand-Up is also boosting donations. You can learn more or donate by checking out his fundraising page.

Related Coverage
Teen who lost foot in accident caused by drunk driver shares his healing journey so far

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday Inn at 3803 13th Avenue South in Fargo.
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool
Ryan Wayne Baron
Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges
Bobby Lamar Maliek James
One arrested after chase and rollover crash on 12th Avenue North
Tracy Thomas (left) and Cameron Thomas (right)
Couple arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat
Crews prepping eastbound I-94 in Fargo for overhead sign installation
Eastbound I-94 in Fargo closing for sign installation

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News November 29 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Mahnomen County Board takes action to vacate Office of County Attorney
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News November 29 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Weather November 29
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports November 29