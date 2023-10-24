UPDATE: Man accused in DUI crash with West Fargo teen pleads not guilty

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of hitting a teen on a motorcycle back in September is pleading not guilty to a Criminal Vehicular Homicide charge.

Fargo Police first arrested Manon Bol Yor for DUI and Criminal Vehicular Injury on September 1, but say he was released from jail on September 2 for medical reasons.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bol Yor on October 23. Officials tell Valley News Live he was arrested on October 25 and is back in the Cass County Jail. He is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, September 1, at 45th Street and 5th Avenue South. Police say a motorcycle heading north on 45th Street collided with an SUV that was turning to go north.

Family friends tell Valley News Live the boy on the motorcycle, 17-year-old Kolby Hunsicker, was seriously hurt. According to a fundraising page set up for Hunsicker, he ended up losing his foot and part of his right leg.

“Thankfully Kolby was wearing a helmet, but it didn’t prevent him from losing one of his legs. As he battles phantom pain and prepares for a prosthetic, the family continues to maintain a positive outlook, yet the mounting expenses are creating tremendous stress.”

A benefit is being held on Saturday, October 28, at the West Fargo VFW. Lend-A-Hand-Up is also boosting donations. You can learn more or donate by checking out his fundraising page.

