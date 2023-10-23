Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman arrested after allegedly threating kids with gun
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 21-year-old West Fargo woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened kids with a gun.

The West Fargo Police Department tells Valley News Live they were called to the 1500 Block of 11th Ave. E. on Wednesday, October 18.

According to court documents, the children said Mackenzie Knowlen arrived home and began yelling at them using racial slurs. Documents state that Knowlen went into her residence and came out a short time later with a gun.

When officers arrived, they questioned Knowlen who said she was having a bad day. She said when she got home, the kids were fooling around in her driveway.

Court documents say Knowlen initially told officers she had a pocket knife, not a gun. Police say they were provided with home security footage that shows Knowlen exiting the residence with the gun and threatening the kids.

Knowlen was arrested on charges of terrorizing and transported to the Cass County Jail. The firearm was seized as evidence.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

