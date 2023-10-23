Vacuum leaf collection starts today in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks will begin vacuum leaf collection today with the hopes of making two complete passes through town this week.

Officials say that residents that wish to take advantage of vacuum leaf collection should pile their leaves loosely near the curb but away from obstacles such as trees or mailboxes. Residents should not pile grass or branches with their leaves, and they should make sure their leaves are not blocking street drainage.

Crews will be following the regular street maintenance parking schedule during the leaf collection.

Residents can also dispose of their leaves by taking them to one of the year waste drop sites in town. These will be available through mid-November.

