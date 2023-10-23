Two semis involved in Traverse County crash
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TINTAH TWP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two semi trucks were involved in a crash over the weekend in Traverse County.
The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 91 on Highway 9. A Peterbilt semi was driving northbound on that highway when it collided a Kenworth semi that was westbound on 750th Street.
The driver of the Peterbilt, 73-year-old John Richards of Alexandria, was transported to Wheaton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kenworth, 38-year-old Christopher Hagen of Moorhead, was not hurt.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.