Two semis involved in Traverse County crash

TINTAH TWP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two semi trucks were involved in a crash over the weekend in Traverse County.

The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 91 on Highway 9. A Peterbilt semi was driving northbound on that highway when it collided a Kenworth semi that was westbound on 750th Street.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 73-year-old John Richards of Alexandria, was transported to Wheaton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kenworth, 38-year-old Christopher Hagen of Moorhead, was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.