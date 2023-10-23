Cooking with Cash Wa
Two hurt after crash involving farm equipment

Two people are hurt following a crash in Douglas County that involved some farm equipment.
Two people are hurt following a crash in Douglas County that involved some farm equipment.
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILTONA TWP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt following a crash in Douglas County that involved some farm equipment.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29. According to officials, a Chevy truck and a John Deere tractor pulled onto the highway from a field road to head north when a Subaru traveling north collided with both.

The driver of the John Deere, 83-year-old Joseph Hellerman of Parker Prairie, was transported to Almore hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru, 32-year-old Allen Uselman of Wadena, was transported to Astera Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

76-year-old Mary Hellerman, who was driving the Chevy truck, was not hurt.

