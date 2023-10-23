One dead after motorcycle crash in Wabasha County

Cooking with Cash Wa
A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Wabasha County.
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST ALBANY TWP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Wabasha County.

According to officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The motorcycle was westbound on Highway 60 near County Road 13 when it left the roadway.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Lakeville, was killed in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and more information will be available at a later time.

