North Dakota Lawmakers set to start a special session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota lawmakers are scheduled to be back in Bismarck on Monday to begin a special session to fix a budget mess after the state Supreme Court struck down a major funding bill last month.

Last month, the North Dakota Supreme Court struck down a major budget bill as unconstitutional. The bill was mainly intended to fund the state Office of Management and Budget but has typically been used in the past as a catchall or cleanup bill passed at the end of the biennial legislative session.

By embracing too many different topics, the court ruled the measure violated the state constitution’s single-subject requirement for bills.

The surprising decision came as a result of a lawsuit brought by the board overseeing the state’s government retirement plans. The board targeted a change in the bill that increased the number of lawmakers serving on the panel from two to four and argued it is unconstitutional for legislators to sit on the panel.

Burgum called the special session days after the court refused to delay its decision to give extra time requested by the Legislature to deal with the situation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.