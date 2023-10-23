Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Sober ride looking to make this Halloween a little less scary

Vision Zero: ND Sober Ride
Vision Zero: ND Sober Ride(ND Sober Ride)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, will offer discounted Lyft rides, where available, this Halloween.

Codes will be available from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZHALLOWEEN23″ to get $10 off your ride.

Codes are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Lyft codes are unique to each period and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found at VisionZero.ND.gov.

This program is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roadways.

Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober, designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing service.

