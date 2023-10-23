First Alert Weather Days Thursday & Friday: Major Changes Ahead

MONDAY: We will be welcoming in a new work week with again pretty similar conditions from the weekend. We’ll enjoy sunshine for the first half of the day for most of the valley, Increasing clouds this afternoon with clouds first arriving in northeast ND & spreading eastward. Rain showers will soon follow. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s, warmest in areas that keep sunshine around longer.

EXTENDED PLANNER

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: The clouds hang around while our weather conditions begin to turn a little more active and a bit colder. The changes begin on Tuesday with the chance for a few passing showers. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s to near 50. Into Wednesday, another chance of passing showers but cooler with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s under cloudy skies. At this time, these shower chances are looking to be rain, but we can’t completely rule out a little bit of wintry mix at this time. Impacts are low at this time.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Temperatures cool even more into the late part of the week. On Thursday, lows will be in the 30s for most with highs again in the 40s. Skies remain cloudy with rain being the primary precipitation type at this time. Friday, as of now, looks to be the best day to see the possibility of snow. Forecast models are not in agreement on the track of the Low that is expected to move into the northern Plains. This means a big difference on where the area of heaviest precipitation (rain/snow) is anticipated. This is still a ways off with the likelihood for changes, but consider this your First Alert and stay tuned! We will continue to bring you the very latest here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app. Morning lows Friday will be in the 20s to low 30s with highs only in the 30s to near 40.

NEXT WEEKEND: We are looking to remain in this cooler pattern for a little longer behind the late-week system. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday will be quite chilly in the teens and 20s! Afternoon temperatures for most of our region will peak in the 30s with a few hitting the low 40s.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.