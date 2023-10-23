Fargo Park District removing park river accessories for the season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To prepare for winter, the Fargo Park District has started to remove river park accessories.

The kayak launch at Forest River Park south of Fargo has already been removed. The kayak launch at Lindenwood park and the floating bridge at Dike East Park will be removed by the end of today. Permanent bathroom facilities in parks around the city will also begin to be closed for the season this week.

All facilities and river accessories will be open again in the spring.

