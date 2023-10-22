One dead after rollover crash near Glen Ullin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A single car rollover claimed the life of a 22-year-old Elgin, North Dakota resident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Morton County Road 139, about three miles west of Glen Ullin, between 12:42 am and 8:30 am Sunday morning.

The driver, who was operating a 2014 Ford F250 Super Duty, left the road and drove through the ditch for a significant distance before striking the end of a metal bridge rail protecting the bridge near 40 ½ Street. This impact caused the vehicle to overturn, landing in Big Muddy Creek.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

