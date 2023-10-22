Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Northern Iowa hands North Dakota first shutout defeat in two years

UNI Logo
UNI Logo(UNI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Theo Day threw for two touchdowns and Amauri Pesek-Hickson ran for 180 yards and scored a touchdown and Northern Iowa dominated ninth-ranked FCS North Dakota 27-0 on Saturday.

The last time the Fighting Hawks were shut out was Sept. 18, 2021 when Drake beat them 38-0 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Pesek-Hickson’s 14-yard scoring run with six minutes left in the first quarter made it 7-0 and ended a seven-play, 65-yard drive that took almost four minutes. Pesek-Hickson finished with 31 carries.

Eight minutes after Matthew Cook’s 30-yard field goal, Day connected with Sergio Morancy for a 70-yard score with 3:40 before halftime. In the third, Day threw a 2-yard score to Brady McCullough and finished a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to seal it.

Northern Iowa moved its record to 4-3, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference and have won four of its last five.

Tommy Schuster threw for 164 yards and an interception for North Dakota (4-3, 2-2).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras catch Ryan Bergh kidnap Melissa Wolter outside of "Deuces" bar in Forman,...
“I started losing hope”: Woman kidnapped in Forman, ND shares details as to what happened
Motor Vehicle Crash
Fargo Police searching for missing driver after crash
Torres Sosa
Man accused of kidnapping victim from Grand Forks bar and assaulting them
Alex Mather and Carter Jenstead helped fix a stranger's snowblower
DGF small engines class making a big difference
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder

Latest News

Bison Rout Western Illinois 52-7
Bison Rout Western Illinois 52-7
NDSU Volleyball Edges Denver for Third Straight Win, 3-0
NDSU Volleyball Edges Denver for Third Straight Win, 3-0
NDSU Volleyball Edges Denver for Third Straight Win, 3-0
NDSU Volleyball Edges Denver for Third Straight Win, 3-0
Bison Rout Western Illinois 52-7
Bison Rout Western Illinois 52-7
Carter Bell celebrate a catch at Indiana State
South Dakota shakes off slow start at Indiana State