Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Neighbor helps reduce damages in townhome fire in South Fargo

Fargo Fire Department Badge
Fargo Fire Department Badge(Fargo, ND Fire Dept.)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents are safe after a fire started in a townhome in South Fargo on Sunday morning.

Officials say around 8:43 a.m., the Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to 4724 47 St. S. for a report of a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a second-story window. 

The occupants of the townhome reported everyone had exited the building and was safe. Crews located a small fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.

Smoke was present throughout the upper floors of the townhouse; crews removed the smoke utilizing large fans. The fire also caused the waterlines for the townhome’s kitchen to fail, causing water to flow freely from the utility. Fire personnel shut off the lines to stop further water damage.

As part of the investigation into the incident, fire fighters learned that a neighbor had entered the townhome with a fire extinguisher and attempted to put out the fire. His quick actions kept the fire from growing and causing greater damage to the residence.

Officials say the townhouse sustained fire damage in the kitchen as well as minor water damage in the kitchen and the room below. There was also smoke damage throughout the townhome.

The cause of the fire appears to be cooking oil that ignited and spread to kitchen fixtures. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The damage is estimated to be $20,000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security cameras catch Ryan Bergh kidnap Melissa Wolter outside of "Deuces" bar in Forman,...
“I started losing hope”: Woman kidnapped in Forman, ND shares details as to what happened
Motor Vehicle Crash
Fargo Police searching for missing driver after crash
Torres Sosa
Man accused of kidnapping victim from Grand Forks bar and assaulting them
Alex Mather and Carter Jenstead helped fix a stranger's snowblower
DGF small engines class making a big difference
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder

Latest News

One dead after rollover crash near Glen Ullin
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
6:00 PM News October 21 - Part 2
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday October 21st.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday October 21st.