Neighbor helps reduce damages in townhome fire in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents are safe after a fire started in a townhome in South Fargo on Sunday morning.

Officials say around 8:43 a.m., the Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to 4724 47 St. S. for a report of a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a second-story window.

The occupants of the townhome reported everyone had exited the building and was safe. Crews located a small fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.

Smoke was present throughout the upper floors of the townhouse; crews removed the smoke utilizing large fans. The fire also caused the waterlines for the townhome’s kitchen to fail, causing water to flow freely from the utility. Fire personnel shut off the lines to stop further water damage.

As part of the investigation into the incident, fire fighters learned that a neighbor had entered the townhome with a fire extinguisher and attempted to put out the fire. His quick actions kept the fire from growing and causing greater damage to the residence.

Officials say the townhouse sustained fire damage in the kitchen as well as minor water damage in the kitchen and the room below. There was also smoke damage throughout the townhome.

The cause of the fire appears to be cooking oil that ignited and spread to kitchen fixtures. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The damage is estimated to be $20,000.

