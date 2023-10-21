Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead provides update on Riverfront Park Natural Play Hill

Phase 1 expected to be ready for Christmas
Moorhead provides an update on construction for the Natural Play Hill.
By Justin Betti
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead posted an update on construction of their Natural Play Hill at Riverfront Park to social media.

They say Phase 1, which includes a treehouse, zipline, log pile with netted rope, log climber, and more, should be completed by this Christmas.

Phase 2, which will include a nature ninja run, tunnel play mounds, and more, will be built next year.

You can donate to the project on the

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Downtown Shelter in Place #3
UPDATE: Pressure cooker found in downtown Fargo determined not to be explosive
Police Lights
One hurt in ‘chain reaction’ crash on I-29
Ryan Robert Bergh
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping and assault of woman in Sargent County
Junkyard Brewing Company Taproom will open soon in West Fargo.
Junkyard West Fargo opening soon
A driver was sent to the hospital overnight after colliding with a semi-truck in Dakota County.
One seriously injured in Dakota County crash

Latest News

Alex Mather and Carter Jenstead helped fix a stranger's snowblower
DGF small engines class making a big difference
Moorhead provides an update on construction for the Natural Play Hill.
Moorhead Natural Play Hill
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 20 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 20 - Part 3