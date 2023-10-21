Moorhead provides update on Riverfront Park Natural Play Hill
Phase 1 expected to be ready for Christmas
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead posted an update on construction of their Natural Play Hill at Riverfront Park to social media.
They say Phase 1, which includes a treehouse, zipline, log pile with netted rope, log climber, and more, should be completed by this Christmas.
Phase 2, which will include a nature ninja run, tunnel play mounds, and more, will be built next year.
You can donate to the project on the
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.