Fargo Police searching for missing driver after crash

Motor Vehicle Crash
Motor Vehicle Crash(Reed Gregory)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are currently investigating a motor vehicle accident with one driver at large.

At approximately 2:27 p.m., a white car was seen traveling eastbound on 9th Ave. S., and failed to stop at the intersection of 10 St. S. and collided with a northbound SUV.

The impact of the collision sent the white car into the underground garages of an apartment complex located in the 800 block of 10 St. S. and caught fire once inside the garages.

The driver of the white car fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries, and was evaluated by paramedics and released at the scene.

An apartment resident and her dog were removed from the apartment building and suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The Fargo Police Department is currently attempting to locate the missing driver. Authorities say this individual had been reported by the North Dakota Highway Patrol earlier Saturday for reckless driving and fleeing the scene.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

