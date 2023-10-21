DGF small engines class making a big difference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Facebook post from Dilworth Glyndon Felton High School has gone viral. They posted about a class project from their small engines class where two students fixed a snowblower.

That snowblower, belongs to a man in Sabin, who the students didn’t know before doing the project.

DGF senior, Carter Jenstead says, “I went on our neighborhood page, I saw him comment if anyone could help him.”

So, Jenstead went to his industrial tech teacher, Scott Kittelson, to see if they could take on the project.

Kittelson tells us he was surprised.

“I didn’t have a full understanding that they had never met the person or didn’t know him,” explains Kittelson.

However, Kittelson was immediately on board. He says he’s teaching his students the basics for trades, like construction and wood working, but he’s also focused on teaching them the importance of giving back.

Jenstead says, “Just the thought of being able to help people and when someone’s in a very bad situation you can be the one to lighten it up a little bit.”

Jenstead asked classmate and fellow senior, Alex Mather to help.

Mather says, “It feels good to help people out and maybe teach them a thing or two so they can fix it next time.”

The two worked on the project together and this likely won’t be their last.

“He’s kind of my go to, he’s been my ride or die for a couple of years now,” says Jenstead of Mather.

Since the Facebook post blew up, many others in the community have reached out for help. Kittelson says they’ll have no shortage of projects for the foreseeable future.

Kittelson says proudly, “These gentleman just did a great act of kindness and I think that’s really important and I would love to see more of that continue in our classes.”

Jenstead and Mather say they want to continue helping others after graduation. Jenstead wants to go into law enforcement and Mather wants to be a diesel mechanic.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.