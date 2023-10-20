Woman charged with assault after police say she stabbed her boyfriend

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 15 just after midnight, Moorhead police were called to an apartment for reports of a woman screaming. Records say officers were called to the same unit the previous day for another disturbance, but the people involved refused to talk to police.

Officers say this time when they arrived at the apartment, they heard someone say “you stabbed me in the stomach.” Records say the victim them answered the door and officers found blood on his upper lip and left thigh.

The victim told police his girlfriend locked herself in the bathroom. Officers tried to peacefully talk her out, but she refused. At one time, documents say she burst out of the bathroom door, forcing officers to tase her.

31-year-old Kalynnann Anderson of Moorhead was then arrested for second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and obstructing the legal process.

According to court documents, the victim told police Anderson stabbed him after accusing him of cheating on her. The victim refused medical attention.

This isn’t Anderson’s only run in with the law. She was convicted of domestic assault in 2013 and child neglect and abuse in 2016.

