Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman charged with assault after police say she stabbed her boyfriend

Kalynnan Anderson
Kalynnan Anderson(Clay County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 15 just after midnight, Moorhead police were called to an apartment for reports of a woman screaming. Records say officers were called to the same unit the previous day for another disturbance, but the people involved refused to talk to police.

Officers say this time when they arrived at the apartment, they heard someone say “you stabbed me in the stomach.” Records say the victim them answered the door and officers found blood on his upper lip and left thigh.

The victim told police his girlfriend locked herself in the bathroom. Officers tried to peacefully talk her out, but she refused. At one time, documents say she burst out of the bathroom door, forcing officers to tase her.

31-year-old Kalynnann Anderson of Moorhead was then arrested for second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and obstructing the legal process.

According to court documents, the victim told police Anderson stabbed him after accusing him of cheating on her. The victim refused medical attention.

This isn’t Anderson’s only run in with the law. She was convicted of domestic assault in 2013 and child neglect and abuse in 2016.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Downtown Shelter in Place #3
UPDATE: Pressure cooker found in downtown Fargo determined not to be explosive
Police Lights
One hurt in ‘chain reaction’ crash on I-29
A driver was sent to the hospital overnight after colliding with a semi-truck in Dakota County.
One seriously injured in Dakota County crash
Junkyard Brewing Company Taproom will open soon in West Fargo.
Junkyard West Fargo opening soon
Generic photo of bar
City organizing de-escalation training for staff at bars and restaurants

Latest News

A crash overnight in north Fargo injured a man and sent him to jail.
Overnight crash in north Fargo ends in DUI
Authorities are searching for this reportedly stolen RV.
Becker Co. Sheriff searching for stolen RV
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Fast Track - October 20
Valley Today on KVLY
Life without parole sentence in Minot murder