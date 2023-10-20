Sports bar, grill and casino opening in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of the former Hennessey’s Irish Pub is planning to open a sports bar in south Fargo.

The Fargo Liquor Control Board approved the transfer of a liquor license from Hennessey’s to Double Down at 3165 33rd Street South #101.

Owner Dave Erickson says it will be a sports bar, grill and casino. The location will include blackjack tables, pull-tabs and e-tab machines. Charitable gambling at the location will benefit Fargo Angels Hockey.

People visiting Double Down will also be entertained with dozens of televisions, an outdoor patio, dart boards and pool tables.

Double Down is currently hiring bartenders and kitchen staff. The bar and grill hopes to open to the public in early November.

Erickson also owns Bulldog Tap in south Fargo and Cowboy Jacks downtown.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.