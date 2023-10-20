Pleasant Weekend Weather Ahead

TONIGHT - SUNDAY: Fantastic Friday in progress! Mostly sunny to partly with highs ranging from the middle 60s to to lower 70s, including a high of 70 in Fargo. A clipper will bring clouds to NW MN again with a few showers by the afternoon/evening. Winds will increase out of the south which will help in driving up afternoon temperatures. Gusts may exceed 30 mph, turning from southwest to northwest by tonight.

Overnight, skies will once again be mostly clear with generally quiet conditions. A few clouds or perhaps a sprinkle or two may linger in our far northeast, but overall we can expect that clipper to exit to the east. Morning lows to start our Saturday will be in the 40s.

Heading into our Saturday afternoon, temperatures won’t be as warm as we saw Thursday or Friday, but it will still be a very pleasant fall day. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s into the low 60s. Though skies will be clear in the morning, clouds will increase into the afternoon becoming partly cloudy for the rest of the day. It will be a bit breezy as will with a northwest wind around 15-20 mph.

Sunday is looking quite nice as well! Very similar to what we will see Saturday but perhaps a degree or two warmer. A wonderful weekend to get out for some fresh air and fall activities before our next weather-maker arrives later in the week.

EXTENDED PLANNER

MONDAY: We will be welcoming in a new work week with again pretty similar conditions from the weekend. Morning lows Monday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s across the region with afternoon highs in the 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There is a chance for some afternoon rain showers as well. It will be a little on the breezy side again with winds turning northwesterly.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: The clouds hang around while our weather conditions begin to turn a little more active and a bit colder. The changes begin on Tuesday with the chance for a few passing showers. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s to near 50. Into Wednesday, another chance of passing showers but cooler with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s under cloudy skies. At this time, these shower chances are looking to be rain, but we can’t completely rule out a little bit of wintry mix at this time. Impacts are low at this time.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures cool even more into the late part of the week. On Thursday, lows will be in the 30s for most with highs again in the 40s. Skies remain cloudy with rain being the primary precipitation type at this time. Friday, as of now, looks to be the best day to see the possibility of snow. Forecast models are not in agreement on the track of the Low that is expected to move into the northern Plains. This means a big difference on where the area of heaviest precipitation (rain/snow) is anticipated. This is still a ways off with the likelihood for changes, but consider this your First Alert and stay tuned! We will continue to bring you the very latest here, on-air, and on your VNL weather app. Morning lows Friday will be in the 20s to low 30s with highs only in the 30s to near 40.

NEXT WEEKEND: We are looking to remain in this cooler pattern for a little longer behind the late-week system. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday will be quite chilly in the teens and 20s! Afternoon temperatures for most of our region will peak in the 30s with a few hitting the low 40s.

