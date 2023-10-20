Overnight crash in north Fargo ends in DUI

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A crash overnight in north Fargo injured a man and sent him to jail.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Friday morning near the intersection of Broadway and 17th Ave North. According to police, 22-year-old Nathan Eidenschink of Fargo was driving northbound on Broadway when he struck an unoccupied parked vehicle on the side of the road before rolling his vehicle.

Eidenschink suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested for DUI.

