One hurt in ‘chain reaction’ crash on I-29
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a ‘chain reaction’ crash on I-29.
North Dakota Highway Patrol says, it happened at around 4:45 pm, about seven miles south of Fargo.
The crash was in a construction zone with north and south traffic divided onto the south-side of the interstate. A semi broke down and couldn’t move from the northbound lane, blocking traffic. Four vehicles rear-ended each other behind the semi.
One person was hurt in the crash. Officials say, they have minor injuries.
Traffic was diverted for about a half hour while the crash was cleaned up.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.