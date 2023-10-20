ND Job Service numbers show the good and bad sides of the state labor market

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the North Dakota labor market, according to state Job Service numbers.

The good news? September’s not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 1.3 percent, the lowest in state history since Job Service began recording the numbers in 1976. The state ranked second for the lowest seasonally adjusted rate--tied with South Dakota and Vermont, second to Maryland. The state also has the highest labor force participation rate in the nation at 69.5 percent. Job Service representatives say the stats show North Dakota has a low number of people applying for unemployment, and the number of unemployed has decreased. They say the state saw the biggest job growth over the year in government, then mining, then leisure and hospitality.

“People who are wanting to find jobs can find them. We still have over 14,000 online job openings, which means that there is probably more,” said N.D. Job Service Labor Market Information Manager Marcia Havens. The bad news? Havens says the numbers also show the overall labor force has decreased since June. She says the state is down by over 5,500 workers since then.

“Those who may not be in the labor force due to things like childcare issues, whether they can’t get in or it’s too expensive for them, they are not in the labor force anymore. And then, we also are looking at people who are doing more remote work,” said Havens. Havens says people are moving to North Dakota for the lower cost of living but are keeping their remote jobs in other states for higher salaries. She says employers will need to start checking remote work wages across the nation to remain competitive and possibly lower the cost of childcare.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.