National Republican groups file briefs to join Trump ballot petition in Minnesota

On Oct. 13, the MN Supreme Court ruled the Trump campaign could not directly intervene in the proceedings because Trump did not file a response to the petition.
FILE
FILE(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - A trio of national Republican party organizations is attempting to participate in a Minnesota court battle about whether or not former president Donald Trump will be allowed on the state’s ballot in 2024.

The groups, The Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and National Republican Congressional Committee, announced the filing of an Amicus Brief in the matter on Friday.

The Republican response is the latest development in a ballot petition that was filed by a group of Minnesotan voters, including former Minnesota Secretary of State Joan Growe, to keep Trump off the ballot in the state due to his alleged support for the assault of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Disqualifying candidates from the ballot based on crimes they haven’t been charged with would set a destructive precedent for future elections and is purely political,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, in a statement.

Attorneys for his campaign then said Trump didn’t respond to the court papers because he was not “subject to the personal jurisdiction of the court”, said the filing.

The court did, however, grant the Republican Party of Minnesota the ability to intervene in the matter.

In the same document the court issued denying the Trump campaign the ability to intervene, the court offered the campaign the ability to file a brief that would allow it to participate in oral arguments.

Those arguments are scheduled to begin on Nov 2.

