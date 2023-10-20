State moves to dismiss charges against Bismarck woman accused of killing her child

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live/KFYR) - The Burleigh County State’s Attorney made a motion Thursday to dismiss a child neglect case against a Bismarck woman.

Cassandra Black Elk originally pleaded guilty to child neglect in the death of her baby last year and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Later, autopsy results revealed the child’s death was listed as an unexplained, sudden death.

The North Dakota Supreme Court upheld a district judge’s decision to grant Black Elk a new trial, saying she received bad advice in pleading guilty.

The motion to dismiss must now be signed by a judge.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.