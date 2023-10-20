Cooking with Cash Wa
Moose in velvet to be possible world record holder

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROLETTE, N.D. (KFYR) - A hunter’s dream was fulfilled last month. Trace Armstrong from Rolette reached his goal of getting a moose in velvet, and it has the possibility to beat the current Pope and Young Club WORLD record holder.

He shot it on opening day of archery moose season south of Powers Lake. The moose gets officially scored, or measured, on Nov. 2 in Fargo. The moose rack preliminary green score was 187 2/8 inches and had a net score of 182 inches after being green measured a week ago. Jason Zins, who runs N.D. Big Game Showcase, measured the moose. Armstrong says the odds are two in 5,000 to win a tag, and it was a dream come true.

