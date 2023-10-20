Mexican restaurant to open at former Famous Daves location

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of a new restaurant has been given the green light from Fargo’s Liquor Control Board.

El Agave Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open at the former Famous Dave’s location at 2581 45th Street South.

This week, the Liquor Control Board approved a Class FA alcoholic beverage license for the restaurant. Renovations have been underway since the summer and owner Jose Perez says they hope to open soon.

Perez has 15 years of experience in the food service industry, and says he’s excited to open his own restaurant.

Famous Dave’s closed on Black Friday in November 2021.

