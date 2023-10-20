Cooking with Cash Wa
Lessons learned during active shooter drill at Valley City High School

Valley City active shooter exercise on October 18, 2023.
Valley City active shooter exercise on October 18, 2023.(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - An active shooter exercise was held at the Valley City Jr./Sr. High School on Wednesday, October 18. Barnes County Emergency Manager Jessica Jenrich said the exercise went well but there are a few steps to improve on in the future.

“It was definitely and eye-opener for everybody involved and what we need to work on is a little bit of communication with the reunification and everything but that’s all new to everybody I think,” Jenrich told NewDakota.com. “I’m hoping that we can do more drills, I would like to do drills once a year with either the school or we also have schools in our county, outlying ones, so it would be nice to get some more drills going with those.

Jenrich adds, she hopes to add simulated exercises in the greater community as well.

“Even to do an active shooter drill downtown, simulated one for activities we have, events we have. It would be nice to get some of those in.”

School Resource Officer Sean Hagen said this is a great training exercise for officers, school officials, and other agencies.

“We get amped up for this, our adrenaline gets going because we can relate it straight to what would happen in real life,” Hagen said. “For officers, we love to do these simulations because it’s very useful, you can’t just go out on a gun range shooting a target and get the same feel as coming into a school and having a simulated bad guy pointing a gun at you.”

Hagen also hopes to participate in other simulated situations in the future.

“We want to keep this a regular thing, we want to build off it. There are some other challenging peices, we’ve talked about activities, football games, basketball games, addressing different threats during those as well. So we have plenty of stuff to work on and we’re going to get plenty of valuable feedback from this one, too.”

Valley City Police Chief Nick Horner said it was good to be coordinating with other agencies.

“We all worked very well together as a cohesive group. Some of the improvement we were able to find was where to put a unified command, where to start directing people, get everybody together so every participating agency knows what is happening and get results to the problems in real time.”

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Valley City Police Department and Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force participated in the active shooter drill.

