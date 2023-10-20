Cooking with Cash Wa
“Hollywood of the South”: Gray Television unveils new Atlanta studios

Gray Television Studios Atlanta
Gray Television Studios Atlanta(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Valley News Live) - It’s an exciting week here at Valley News Live, our parent company, Gray Television, is unveiling a new, 135-acre production studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brooklyn-style brownstones, and a few steps away, you’re in the French Quarter of New Orleans. These facades will soon be where your favorite movies and TV shows are filmed. They’re part of the elaborate set of Assembly Atlanta Studios. The 135-acre campus was converted from an old General Motors plant outside the city. Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter is hopeful it’ll be a boon for the economy.

“Certainly has been a great benefit to our state and I think to the industry itself. You know, Georgia for many years has been the best state to do business in,” Carter said,

The space boasts 350,000 square feet of stage space and includes productions offices, warehouses, and even a floodable parking lot where movie magic can happen.

Over on dry land, state-of-the-art technologies line the studios. April Carty-Sipp with the National Association of Broadcasters says it can help shape a new generation of content creation.

“One of the things that’s really unique or that’s really, you know, a benefit to having such an in-depth and high quality and brand new technological studio is that you can actually focus more on the storytelling,” Carty-Sipp said.

The official grand opening of Assembly Atlanta is this weekend. They’re hitting the ground running, with much of the space already leased out to NBC Universal.

